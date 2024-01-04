Right on Q

Rhys Thompson, The QHotels Collection’s golf ambassador, has secured the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit and, with it, a coveted Challenge Tour card.

Last year The QHotels Collection’s esteemed golf ambassador, Rhys Thompson, secured not one, but two remarkable achievements on the Tartan Pro Tour.

In a heart-pounding showdown at Gleneagles, Rhys Thompson achieved an extraordinary milestone by clinching victory in a thrilling playoff against golf sensation Sam Locke. This spectacular win at Gleneagles, his fourth in 13 events, was the crowning moment in a remarkable journey that also saw Thompson secure the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit and a coveted Challenge Tour card.

Keith Pickard, golf, health club and spa director for The QHotels Collection, expressed his elation, saying, “Rhys’s victory is a testament to his talent and unwavering dedication to the game. We’re not only celebrating this incredible win but also his well-deserved Challenge Tour card.

“Rhys is a true ambassador for golf, and we are confident that his remarkable achievements will inspire golfers and enthusiasts across the country. We are immensely proud to have him represent The QHotels Collection.”

Renowned for its competitive spirit and high-quality golf, the Tartan Pro Tour was the proving ground for Rhys Thompson’s rise last season.

“Winning at Gleneagles and securing the Challenge Tour card is a dream come true,” said Rhys Thompson. “The season was incredible, and I am really grateful for the support of The QHotels Collection. Being based at Slaley Hall Hotel Spa & Golf Resort has allowed me to practice and play which has been an integral part of my success. I am excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Known for its commitment to providing exceptional golf experiences at its golf resorts across the UK, The QHotels Collection continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with Rhys Thompson as he embarks on the next phase of his golfing career.