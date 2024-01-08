Rolls of Monmouth to build driving range

The spectacular Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club in Wales is to build a driving range.

The facility, based at The Hendre, is a registered historic park and garden, while a Grade II-listed manor house for a clubhouse.

It was the former home of Charles Stewart Rolls, the co-founder of the Rolls-Royce company.

The course opened in 1982 and has been praised by golf stars including Greg Norman and former US Open champion Tony Jacklin.

The driving range will be based in an unused field east of the mansion house and the main drive and permission has also been granted for a single storey driving range building, for coaching and practice, which will be of suspended construction to reduce the need for groundworks.

Members will be able to use the range to warm up before a round of golf and there will also be a teaching bay for the club’s golf professional to give lessons.

No lighting is planned for the driving range, which is only intended to be used during daylight hours, and a Whitecastle Community Council planning condition will also prevent lighting being installed.

Heritage body Cadw told the council it had no objections and was satisfied with the plan to use existing trees for screening from the heritage park.

No changes to the existing access or parking area have been proposed and the golf course already benefits from extensive parking which has capacity for visitors to the driving range.