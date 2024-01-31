Scottish golf course to close ‘in three weeks’

A popular, municipal golf course in Scotland, which was built in the 1950s, has said it has been told it could close down in just three weeks.

Hollandbush Golf Club was earmarked for closure during the first 2020 pandemic lockdown, but a surge in participation from that summer onwards had appeared to have secured its future.

However, the club has now issued a statement on its Facebook page, stating: “Community we need your help!

“SLC have earmarked Hollandbush course for closure!

“There is to be a meeting on 21st February to discuss.

“We need you all to bombard your councillors to stop this resource going to waste.

“The course has never looked better, never been busier & the clubhouse is thriving!

“You all know we support every charity, every group in any way we can.

“Some have worked tirelessly for 20 years and bringing it to what it is today.”

Local Scottish Conservative councillor Ross Lambie said he would be supporting the club by not voting for the cuts.

He said: “I for one will not be voting in favour of any cuts which include the closure of Hollandbush Golf Club.

“I learned to play here as a junior, and it’s amazing how much the course has matured over the years.

“It provides massive amounts of benefit to the surrounding area.”

In a separate post, the club urged people to keep the fight going saying: “They picked the wrong club & community to mess with.”

Hollandbush Golf Club is one of six operated by the council and it is feared the closure may be down to low maintenance throughout the pandemic.

After the initial lockdown, the club reported a huge increase in participation and in new member signups.