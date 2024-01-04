The business plan at Bidston Golf Club

Following 25 years of a decline in membership numbers, Bidston Golf Club in The Wirral formulated a business plan and financial strategy in 2022 featuring significant changes to the way the club is run, to secure its future. The results already speak for themselves.

Last summer, the eyes of the golfing world were focused on The Wirral for the Open.

The Wirral is a small peninsula with 12 golf courses and is acknowledged and promoted as ‘The Golfing Peninsula’.

In addition to Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Wallasey Golf Club (the home of Stableford), Caldy Golf Club (an open qualifier course), Heswall GC and Bromborough GC, Prenton GC all have fully subscribed membership and healthy waiting lists.

Established over 100 years ago, Bidston Golf Club could arguably be considered as one of Wirral’s oldest but lesser-known clubs, living in the shadow of more illustrious and well-known neighbours.

Having once enjoyed a membership of over 700 back in the mid-1990s, Bidston had experienced a gradual decline in membership and revenue. Towards the end of 2021 drastic action was necessary to halt the decline.

Recognising the need for change, its council commissioned a root and branch review that was subsequently undertaken between October 2021 and March 2022.

This process culminated in the production of a business plan and was supported by a three-year financial strategy.

The plan followed widespread consultation with all members and stakeholders and reviewed all aspects of the club’s day-to-day activities and processes.

As a result, some of the key factors contributing to the decline were identified as:

• A poor reputation locally for flooding and vandalism and lack of investment in the course.

• No specific business / financial plan or strategic direction.

• Weak governance, with an over populated council.

• Internal factors included the chairperson, secretary and professional all resigning or retiring within a three-month timeframe.

• No digital presence on any media platform or tangible marketing strategy.

• Poor communication with members feeling ‘left in the dark’ regarding the club’s business.

Key proposals presented to the club’s AGM included:

• Significant changes to the club’s governance model. Moving away from a traditional ‘council and committee’ led structure to a more streamlined ‘management board’ supported by working groups.

• Simplifying the process of applying for membership and becoming demonstrably more inclusive.

• A partnership with retailer Major Golf Direct to manage professional services.

• Positioning Bidston as a key element of a ‘pathway to golf’ that begins at the local Moreton Hills Golf Facility.

• Increased investment in the course and the introduction of annualised hours for the greens’ team.

• A digital presence to be established including an overhaul of the Web Site and increased use of Social Media

• Communication with members including the use of Player’s 1st survey, and greater use of the Club Systems’ V1 communications module.

• A franchised catering operation.

• Increased subscription rates, and an imposed one-off levy in 2022 and discontinued discounts for age and length of membership.

• The introduction of key performance indicators to measure progress.

• Human resources and health and safety consultants retained to manage statutory and regulatory responsibilities.

These proposals were introduced during the summer of 2022. As a result, there have been clear and measurable improvements in the club’s performance:

• Membership has increased by 40 percent since December 2021

• Visitor revenue has doubled

• Society revenue is up by 150 percent

• Retention rates have improved dramatically (survey results also show increased membership satisfaction)

• Course closures reduced dramatically as a result of investment in drainage systems.

• The star rating on Google by visitors has risen to 4.3 out of 5.

Despite this level of progress, the club’s management board knows there is no room for complacency. A clear strategy is in place to increase membership and revenue.

Digital presence is continually reviewed, including the use of social media and the web site.

Reputation and positioning of the club within The Wirral’s golfing hierarchy continues to improve, and the club is making a positive and contributory role in golf development on The Wirral.

The club will now also focus on developing land management policies and encouraging biodiversity, promoting the game to more women and juniors, and identifying continued investment in the course with a priority to overhaul and refurbish the irrigation system.

“We want to be the very best at what we do, within the resources we have available,” says Peter MacLeod, club secretary / manager. “We pride ourselves on making Bidston a place where golf is affordable, accessible and, above all, friendly.”