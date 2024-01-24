Vicki Harrison named as new manager of Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links has appointed Vicki Harrison as its new general manager – making her the first woman to hold the position at the Ayrshire resort.

Harrison brings a wealth of experience in the golf industry having spent more than 17 years at Loch Lomond Golf Club, where she had held the post of head of food and beverage since 2016.

Her role at Dundonald will include overseeing the resort’s acclaimed golf course and accommodation, consisting of luxurious lodges and rooms designed specifically for golfers.

Harrison will also bring her hospitality expertise to Dundonald’s modern clubhouse, which opened in 2021, and the full range of amenities inside: the popular Canny Crow restaurant, the adjacent whisky room, the pro shop and changing facilities with saunas and steam rooms.

Having started her career at the iconic Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, Harrison took her first steps into a leadership role as head waitress at Loch Lomond. After a spell as assistant restaurant manager at the five-star Mar Hall Golf & Spa resort, Harrison returned to Loch Lomond in 2006, initially overseeing fine dining and events.

She now assumes the role of general manager at a venue that is unrecognisable from the course purchased by Darwin Escapes in 2019. The industry-leading holiday brand set to work building a new clubhouse worthy of Kyle Phillips’ popular links course, as well as its trademark luxury on-site accommodation with a golfing twist.

Harrison said: “I’m really excited to be at such a prestigious and ambitious venue and delighted to have been given the opportunity.

“The potential that Dundonald Links has is limitless, particularly considering how far it has come in the last five years alone, and it’s a privilege to be a part of that journey.”

Ashley Pheasant, head of golf at Darwin Escapes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Vicki to Dundonald Links and believe that her proven track record in hospitality makes her a natural fit for what has become one of the UK’s best golf resorts.

“Vicki has built up a vast knowledge of the golf industry in Scotland and has excelled in a wide range of roles across her career. We wish her every success in her tenure at Dundonald.”

Harrison’s first year at Dundonald promises to be action-packed, with Final Qualifying for the 152nd Open Championship set to take place at the venue in summer 2024.

Several people in the industry are congratulating Vicki here on LinkedIn.