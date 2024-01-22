Volunteers are saving a golf course from 12 feet of flooding

Volunteers have been moving thousands of sandbags to help protect a golf club near Lincoln, which may have been hit by half a million pounds-worth of flood damage.

Parts of Carholme Golf Club have been underwater since Storm Babet hit the county in October, and recent poor weather has only made the situation worse.

According to reports, five holes are now submerged by water up to 12ft (3.5m) deep.

The volunteers are using 2,800 sandbags to plug the breach after getting permission from the Environment Agency to carry out emergency repairs.

Golfer Nick Smith described it as “like a boating lake”.

“It’s terrible, it’s the worst I’ve seen,” he said.

“Luckily they’re managing to get nine holes open, hopefully soon it might be 15, but we’re out supporting the club.”

The club’s honorary treasurer Andy Spring said that they were given approval just before Christmas, then the arrival of Storm Henk in early January made matters worse with more of the course being covered in water.

Spring said the cost of the damage could be up to £500,000 depending on the state of the grass after the water has been pumped away.

He described the volunteer efforts as “just amazing”.

“I can’t thank them enough, it’s fantastic,” he said.

He added: “Some of the guys have been members for more than 50 years, they care deeply about this place.”