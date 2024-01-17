Which bookmakers offer the best golf betting odds?

Golf is less of a niche market than many might think—there are plenty of betting opportunities every year for the golf and so naturally there’s a lot of competition between bookmakers for the best odds. As a customer, you definitely do well to do your research before you go ahead and make a bet, so today we’re going to look at a comparison of the odds offered by each bookmaker, what exactly you should be looking for in the odds, and which one is the best choice for you.

Let’s get started.

What to look for

Firstly, let’s look at a quick crash course on golf odds and what you ought to be looking out for. A lot can happen in a given golf tournament, and so one thing that’s worth bearing in mind is that the simple outcome of the tournament is not the only thing you can bet on. You can bet on virtually all aspects of a major tournament, and so you might end up getting more advantageous odds on a more niche betting market.

In general, you want to find odds that are favourable enough that the bet itself stands a reasonable chance of winning, while also paying out enough to make it worth it. The longer the odds, the more your winnings will be, but the lower the chance, in theory, of that particular outcome. This is of course a very simple explanation of how odds work, but it’s important to be sure you understand what you are betting on.

Let’s look, then, at who offers the best odds.

Available odds

Firstly, odds can fluctuate over time. Typically, golf betting markets are established on Monday, particularly for events like the PGA Tour or the DP World tournament. The biggest bookies will have their odds up on Monday for a tour that won’t start until Thursday—generally speaking, if you can get in earlier, you are likely to get more advantageous odds. For this reason, Irish Betting Sites claim bet365 have some of the best odds for golf betting. Their odds are always up early and if you know what bets you want to make in advance, then getting in early will be a huge advantage to you.

Betfred are another great choice for your golf betting needs and they offer some of the most competitive golf betting odds. Their odds compilers build their own betting markets, informed by their own decisions, rather than being simply scraped from elsewhere. This again means that the odds can fluctuate, and at one time they may be more or less advantageous than one of their immediate competitors. But keeping an eye on Betfred’s markets is always a great choice because they form their odds in this way, so you know you’re getting something different.

Coral have also become one of the leading markets for golf betting odds in recent years. Their default ten places each-way at 1/5 on the PGA Tour events, each week, is market beating, so if it’s the PGA Tour that you’re looking to bet on, then Coral is certainly a great choice. Their offers are totally consistent week-on-week, having been available since 2017. Paired with their new customer offers, even if you are also betting elsewhere, this makes Coral one of the most advantageous platforms for betting on the golf.

Ladbrokes offers great odds to begin with, but another important thing that sets them apart is the fact that they offer a daily Odds Boost you can use to enhance the odds from those advertised. They also offer the default 1/5 in ten places each-way on the PGA Events, so if you’ve not got anything else you want to use the Odds Boost on, then you could get some incredibly advantageous odds on the golf every single day with Ladbrokes.

Finally, BoyleSports also offer great opportunities for betting on the golf. They offer 8 places each way on the PGA Tour events, and they offer what they call the “Pick your Place” promotion. You can choose six, ten, or twelve places each way at odds of 1/5. If anything, then, using multiple platforms in tandem can be the most advantageous way to make your bets.

Whose odds are best?

As always, then, it’s not quite as simple as saying any one bookie has the best odds. In terms of pure numbers, the best odds generally can be found with bet365. Their hard, concrete figures are difficult to argue with and you would do well if you placed all your bets with them. However, Betfred offer their own unique odds that can often be better depending on the market in question, and the Odds Boost option with Ladbrokes can also edge them into the winning spot if you’ve not got anything else to use this particular promotion on.