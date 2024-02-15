Bedfordshire Golf Club crowned the Club of the Year 2024

Bedfordshire Golf Club has been crowned the Club of the Year for 2024 at the England Golf Centenary Dinner & Awards at The Midland Manchester Hotel.

General manager at Bedfordshire Golf Club, Glenn Rayner, receiving the said: “I can’t believe it. It’s a real honour to win this and it’s amazing for us and our members.

“Our members really value this award and this award is for our volunteers and our staff. Our team is amazing and it’s a credit to the people who go out every day and do the job for nothing. It’s great for our club and our county.”

Through a range of media, the club engages with residents in the area and now has a vibrant junior section, welcoming golfers of all levels, starting from six years up to 17, with handicaps from one upwards, and individuals playing club competitions and regularly representing the county.

The club also hosts the County Junior / Academy Programme, Schools’ Scratch Championships and a Rookie Schools event. It has also run Girls Golf Rocks for several years and now runs Women on Par, as to get more females into the game.

The club has integrated new members and encouraged parental involvement, while catering for members of all ages, while graded subscriptions have allowed golf to be more affordable.

As part of the club’s commitment to becoming more sustainable, they have also had planning approval received for a reservoir.

Rayner added: “We’re a really vibrant club with a nine-hole short course and a driving range and we’ll just keep doing what we’ve been doing. I’m really proud to be part of The Bedfordshire.