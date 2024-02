Bluefin and Nexxchange form SmartPOS partnership

Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization services that protect payments and sensitive data, has announced a collaboration with Nexxchange aimed at bringing the benefits of SmartPOS and unattended payment solutions to golf courses, hospitality venues, and resorts across the globe.

By using Bluefin’s Payment Platform, Nexxchange aims to significantly enhance the customer experience with state-of-the-art payment solutions. This platform works seamlessly with the newest SmartPOS devices from Newland, including the N950 Android SmartPOS and U2000 unattended Android SmartPOS terminals. With this setup, Nexxchange can operate an embedded omni-channel payment gateway that enables both closed-loop payments, which are transactions processed internally within their customer environments, and open-loop payments with major international card brands like VISA, Mastercard, and American Express. Additionally, Nexxchange can also handle national debit card schemes such as Cartes Bancaires and Girocard, ensuring efficient processing at a local level, even in countries where these schemes aren’t originally used.

“Our new certified Payment Platform is a strategic choice for companies like Nexxchange because they understand the importance of serving their customers’ payments independently from Acquirers each and every time,” says Tom Savage, Bluefin’s Chief Commercial Officer. “SmartPOS payment devices on our Payment Platform help companies like Nexxchange combine traditional point-of-sale functionalities with advanced cloud-based enhancements.”

“Nexxchange is renowned for our web-based solution, which enables cross-location, multi-site golf course and resort management,” highlights Sebastian Schwaighofer, Managing Director of Financial Services at Nexxchange. “Collaborating with Bluefin provides us with the essential functionalities of a rigorously validated and multi-certified payment platform based on Nexo standards, necessary for offering omni-channel payment solutions to our customers around the globe.”