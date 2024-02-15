CardsSafe – protecting golf course assets and assisting with sales in clubhouses

The CardsSafe system is a cost-effective technology specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while customers run tabs or hire a product or service.

CardsSafe has revolutionised how leisure and hospitality businesses manage their customers’ tabs on or off their premises. It is a significant deterrent for dine and dash, misplacement, and vandalism of golfing equipment. CardsSafe also offers customers security against credit card fraud and ensures that their cards are kept securely and professionally while they enjoy a round of golf.

UK-wide golf courses, including Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club, and Redlibbets, have been using CardsSafe for years. Staff on courses can act quickly should equipment need fixing or replacing because incidents can be reported as soon as the customer returns.

Dani Snow, manager at Silvermere, explains, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any damaged or lost components.”

The CardsSafe system has been installed in numerous golf courses nationwide. Foxhills Country Club first signed up in 2009 and increased their usage in 2011 and 2019 due to positive customer feedback. Redlibbets Golf Club & Country Club joined in 2019, and a year later, they added ten more units for another six of their clubs.

CardsSafe has also been working with the London Golf Club since 2008. One of the UK’s most prestigious golf clubs, LGC boasts 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf, an award-winning clubhouse and hospitality facilities. The ideal solution in their pro shop and the club’s bars and restaurants, the system is also mobile, allowing the golf club to offer extended service on the course. Grant Rumbelow, the Food and Beverage Operations Manager, told us, “CardsSafe has been a welcome addition to the London Golf Club. We utilise the system in our Golf Shop and Spike Bar and on-course with our Drinks Buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

Another benefit to CardsSafe is that it is easy to install and use. It’s wireless, works alongside existing point-of-sale, and only takes minutes to train staff. It’s affordable, too, at just £9.95* + VAT per unit per month rental; it really pays for itself.

CardsSafe has revolutionised how leisure businesses manage customer hires, protect business assets and equipment and enable staff in bars and restaurants to upsell by keeping bar tabs.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the team on 0845 500 1040.

* Plus, new customers have a sign-up fee of £39.95 and £9.50 P&P (plus VAT).