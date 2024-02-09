Cornwall Golf Union officially recognises hickory golf

The Cornwall Golf Union (CGU) has become the first county golf association in the UK to officially recognise hickory golf, paving the way for official championships and even a league.

A spokesman for the CGU says the recognition will mean that the game, played with wooden-shafted clubs with club heads that date no later than 1935, will be given the same standing alongside other golfing sections.

Martin Edwards, county president, CGU, said: “We were approached last year and asked if we would support hickory golf on a county basis. With inclusion very much in mind, we are now delighted to be the first county to support hickory golf.

“We have already arranged a tournament for the summer of 2024, and this will be open to all. Our upcoming new website will include a link to hickory golf to ensure there is information available to anyone who is interested in how the sport was originally played and who might want to give it a go.”

Paul East, the British Golf Collectors Society´s south-west representative, and a member at Truro Golf Club, said, “This is something I’ve been working on for a while now and I’m absolutely delighted that the CGU has endorsed my proposal which will help enormously to raise awareness of the game in the area and gain more converts! I hope other county associations will follow Cornwall’s lead.”

The first hickory event will take place on Thursday August 1, 2024 at the Gillyflower Golf course in Lostwithiel. Other plans include the Cornwall Open / Closed Championship, demonstration days at clubs around the county and the introduction of a hickory league designed to promote more active participation.