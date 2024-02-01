Golf course on the market: Eastbourne Downs Golf Course

Eastbourne Borough Council is keen to explore interest and propositions from dedicated operators who can take this golf club to the next level.

EiA Real Estate Advisory (EiA) is pleased to announce that it has been instructed by Eastbourne Borough Council to find a tenant for Eastbourne Downs Golf Course, Eastbourne, BN20 8ES, and associated buildings.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course forms part of the South Downs National Park and is located off the A259 (south coast road), which is a scenic route popular with both tourist traffic and commuters connecting Eastbourne with Brighton to the west on the south coast of England, in East Sussex.

The property is owned and currently operated directly by the council and comprises an 18-hole golf course with a substantial clubhouse and car parking for close to 100 cars.

The clubhouse extends to over 7,000 square feet and all its accommodation is arranged on a single ground floor comprising male and female changing rooms, a spike bar and main bar with conservatory extension, a fully equipped catering kitchen, office space and storage.

External areas include outdoor seating, with some stunning views over the South Downs, Eastbourne and the coast. There are various outbuildings, including a greenkeepers’ equipment store and a 6,600-yard par 72 18-hole golf course in addition to the extensive car parking adjoining the clubhouse. The property extends to around 139 acres in total.

All mains services are connected to the property and the course has its own irrigation system. The chalky soil means that the property benefits from excellent natural drainage and that there is a greater likelihood of patrons enjoying all year-round golf.

The council has recently invested significantly in the property with the greenkeepers’ equipment store being overhauled within the last year.

Although the property has an established and long-standing membership, it is also available on a pay-and-play basis. The council is keen to explore interest and propositions from dedicated operators who can take the golfing experience to the next stage or explore other ideas for the property including intensification of the existing or other leisure uses which may include camping and glamping, with areas of rewilding, and commercial intensification of the clubhouse around its existing offer or for more dedicated restaurant and events use, all subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The council is keen to secure early expressions of interest in the site and offers are being invited for a full repairing and insuring lease on flexible terms to be agreed.

For further information please contact Gavin Brent of the council’s sole letting agents, EiA, email: gavin.brent@eia-re.co.uk or tel: 07920 812019