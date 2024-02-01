Golf Holidays Direct and American Golf form partnership

Golf Holidays Direct has announced a new partnership with American Golf that will offer its customers and members access to incredible golfing deals, holiday prizes and incentives throughout 2024.

Golf Holidays Direct (GHD) is one of the UK’s leading golf tour operators and provides golfers access to multiple destinations around the world, with a wide range of hotels, resorts and courses to choose from.

In addition, GHD’s team of golf travel experts can also help to arrange every other aspect of a golfing holiday, including flights, transfers and excursions, whilst also offering consumers 100 percent financial protection with their ATOL License.

This new partnership once again reinforces GHD’s commitment to working with trusted brands and revered personalities within the world of golf. GHD’s managing director, Craig Stephenson (pictured left), says: “Golf Holidays Direct are delighted to partner with American Golf. Both businesses are aligned in their commitment to offering the very best service and quality to the wider golfing public. We’re committed to this partnership and will continue to explore exciting new areas of growth that will benefit all our customers.”

American Golf marketing and CRM director, Scott Taylor (right), says, “We’re delighted to partner with Golf Holidays Direct and provide even more exclusive offerings and experiences to our amazing customers. We want American Golf to be the one stop destination for everything a golfer requires; from amazing products, first class services, knowledge, and experiences, to golf insurance, flexible payments, and personalised gifts. We know golfers are always looking to play different courses and Golf Holidays Direct offers a range of destinations for everyone.”

For further information about this partnership and Golf Holidays Direct please contact sales@golfholidaysdirect.com or call 0800 975 2686