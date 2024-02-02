Links course to be built by Saving Private Ryan beach

A major new golf course is going to be built next to the Irish beach that was used to film Saving Private Ryan.

Curracloe Strand in County Wexford was used for two months for the filming of the iconic D-Day sequence in 1997.

Now, construction work on Curracloe Links, located adjacent to the white sands, is set to start this month, with a planned opening pencilled in for sometime in 2026, reports Bunkered.

It is the brainchild of course designers Dana Fry and Jason Straka and is being developed by the Neville Hotel Group.

The golf course will be part of the new Ravenport Resort, a €20 million project designed to increase tourism footfall to southeast Ireland.

Fry and Straka, whose previous works include Erin Hills in Wisconsin, host site of the 2017 US Open, and Calusa Pines in Florida, have a bold design for Curracloe Links unlike any other in the country.

“The ancient linksland of Curracloe Links, with its rolling hills, long sea views and rugged natural bunkers, will offer a quintessential Irish golf experience and lure people from all over the world to its fairways,” said Straka.

A spokesperson for Neville Hotel Group added: “With this, their first opportunity to work in Ireland, we’re confident Jason and Dana will create a golf course that’s as special as the site upon which it’s built.

“We looked at many golf design firms all over the world, and are certain Fry/Straka will build something truly unforgettable.”

Curracloe Links at Ravenport Resort is the second golf-oriented property owned by the Neville Group.

In 2019, the company took ownership of the five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort. A €10m restoration of the Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock designed course was completed last year.