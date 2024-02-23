New bid to build luxury golf course at St Andrews

A developer has become the latest company to say it is interested in building a major new golf course in St Andrews.

Alvarez & Marsal Golf (A&M) is looking at building a new golf course, clubhouse, accommodation, parking and landscaping facilities on land at Feddinch Mains just outside of the university town, and immediately to the east of Mount Melville.

Two public consultation dates, in March and April, have been set for the local community.

Proposals to build a luxury golf course on the 100-hectare site date back two decades, and were first given consent in 2004.

Three years ago Dundee United’s owner Mark Ogren’s investment company GPH Engineering purchased the site and announced similar plans to build a new resort at Feddinch Mains, including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa and a restaurant, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf.

However, last year GPH Engineering sold the site to A&M for £7 million.

“The forthcoming application for planning permission proposes a new golf course layout. In addition, a clubhouse, hotel, lodge accommodation, restaurant, greenkeepers facilities, landscaping and associated works are also proposed,” a letter from the developer states. The developer have told the council about its plans to engage with the community, and it has also asked the council whether it will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for this project.