New golf course set to open in London this summer

A new golf course is set to open in West London this June.

The Inspiration Club will be the third golf course owned by the Menai-Davis family’s Bridgedown Golf Group, the other two being The Shire London and The West London Golf Centre.

“The golfing landscape of London is about to welcome a new era with the upcoming launch of The Inspiration Club,” said a spokeswoman. “Described as ‘A Modern Links in the City’, this unique golf course is set to redefine the standards for the 21st century, offering an unparalleled golfing experience in the heart of London.”

“To experience the shapes of the greens and run-offs we have here you would normally have to travel to the coast,” said director Tony Menai-Davis. “The Inspiration offers the drama of the absolute best courses in the UK in sight of the capital. We are incredibly proud of The Inspiration and cannot wait to open in June.”

The 6,610 yard golf course boasts USGA spec greens that are seeded with pure distinction bentgrass. To protect the greens, an initial investment of over £700,000 has been made in the bunkering alone.

Bridgedown Golf Group is also expected to open the Legacy course in 2025.