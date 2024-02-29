PXG for Heroes extended to the UK

PXG, the company that disrupted the golf industry with its bold approach to product development, custom club fitting, and direct-to-consumer distribution, has expanded its celebrated PXG for Heroes program to include golfers in the United Kingdom.

Developed by PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons, the PXG for Heroes program gives veterans of the Armed Forces and first responders access to PXG clubs and apparel at an exceptional price.

Parsons is a US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran who credits his success in life and business to the Corps. The influence of Parsons’ service can be seen in his philanthropic efforts and across his many ventures, including PXG.

“Our veterans and first responders make tremendous sacrifices to protect the freedoms we enjoy. They’re important to me, and if golf is important to them, they deserve to play the world’s finest clubs and wear the finest apparel,” Parsons stated.

Committed to helping other veterans in their pursuit of lower scores and increased enjoyment of the game, Parsons established the PXG for Heroes program in 2018 as a small way of saying “thank you for your service.” Since its inception, the program has served hundreds of thousands of veterans and first responders in the United States.

With PXG’s growing global footprint and infrastructure, the company will now offer all active duty and veterans of the British Armed Forces and first responders’ access to the PXG for Heroes program.

Eligibility verification is easy. Effective immediately in the United Kingdom, verification can be done in person, during a fitting at our NEW London South retail store, one of our regional fitting HUBs, or over the phone with Sales & Support using a valid British Armed Forces Identification Card, MOD Form 90, Certificate of Competency, Warrant Card, or other official identity card.

Once verified, the PXG for Heroes program unlocks special pricing on PXG’s top-quality, high-performance equipment, on- and off-course apparel, and accessories.

“It’s great that PXG is recognizing more Armed Forces members by extending their Heroes programme,” said Mark Schorah, Retired WO1(ASM) REME. “The discount on golf equipment will benefit the entire Armed Forces community who enjoy the great game of golf and its health benefits.”

For more information about PXG and the PXG for Heroes program, visit www.PXG.com/heroes, email ukheroes@pxg.com or call 0800 066 9449.