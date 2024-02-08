Revolutionising golf membership management with GolfClubSubs’ Smart Membership system

In the ever-evolving world of golf club management, staying ahead of the curve is essential. This is where GolfClubSubs steps in, introducing its groundbreaking Smart Membership system. This innovative software is designed to transform how golf clubs, hotels and resorts manage and renew golf memberships, offering a level of flexibility and efficiency unmatched in the market.

The Smart Membership system by GolfClubSubs is not just another software solution; it’s a game-changer. It allows clubs to seamlessly collect payments through cash, card and automated instalment options, catering to the diverse needs of their members. This versatility is crucial in today’s dynamic financial landscape, where members appreciate multiple payment options.

Customer experience

“Using GolfClubSubs has been a completely different experience as we received our membership income around 75 percent faster, with better oversight, reporting and usability than our previous provider. The customer support has also been fantastic and the system was able to accommodate all of our various categories and incentives which has dramatically improved our accounts and admin workload,” said Ger Morris, general manager of Millicent Golf Club, who signed in November 2023 for the 2024 membership renewal.

Unparalleled speed and efficiency

What sets the Smart Membership system apart is its ability to renew memberships at a significantly faster rate compared to other products. This speed is coupled with the lowest possible costs and transaction fees, ensuring clubs retain more revenue while providing excellent service to their members.

Automated reporting and live stats

In the digital age, data is king. The Smart Membership system offers automated reporting and live statistics, giving clubs real-time insights into their operations. This feature enables more informed decision-making, enhancing the overall efficiency and profitability of the club.

A commitment to cost-efficiency

In addition to its advanced features, the Smart Membership system stands out for its cost-saving capabilities. By allowing clubs to choose their own card payment provider, it dramatically reduces card transaction fees, saving clubs up to 50 percent of their total fees.

Seamless integration

Understanding the importance of continuity, GolfClubSubs designed the Smart Membership system to work alongside existing club software. This means clubs can upgrade without the need to replace their current systems, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in their operations.

Conclusion

With the introduction of the Smart Membership system, GolfClubSubs reaffirms its position as the leading provider of golf membership management solutions. This system is not just an improvement; it’s a revolution in how clubs manage memberships, offering unparalleled flexibility, efficiency and cost savings.

