Royal Norwich receives £5 million investment

Royal Norwich has a new owner and has secured a £5 million investment that will secure the club’s future.

The Norfolk private members’ club has said the investment will “accelerate our investment into the future of our Norfolk community through sports engagement for all ages and abilities and continue to drive our hospitality as the country club of choice in Norfolk.

“With no membership requirement to access or use our fabulous facilities we will continue to create a community space for everyone in the heart of Norfolk.”

John Kerr, CEO, Royal Norwich, added: “Royal Norwich has secured a £5 million investment allowing its philanthropic work to continue and accelerate into 2024 and beyond.

“Building on the community engagement since Royal Norwich’s move to Weston Estate in 2019, this investment secures the club’s future and opens the door for significant further development of the Royal Norwich brand throughout our golf, padel and hospitality offerings with more facilities and services planned.”

Tom Marriott of HMH stated: “We were asked by the members to quietly seek an investment for the business in October 2023.

“We went to a selected list and agreed on an investment in January 2024. The level of interest and the speed of the transaction reflect the fantastic quality of the venue and the desire of the principles to transact quickly. This is a wonderful asset which will go from strength to strength under the new ownership.”