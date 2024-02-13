Two golf clubs report incidents of vandalism and antisocial behaviour

Two British golf clubs have reported incidents of significant criminal or antisocial behaviour, including bins being put on fire and a green torn up, in recent days.

Cochrane Castle Golf Course in Renfrewshire called the police following several incidents in which a large number of youths gathered and caused damage to property.

Officers believe three crimes have taken place and reports state that groups of up to 60 youths have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at the club.

Staff at the club say the youths leave behind empty bottles of alcohol and nitrous oxide canisters for others to clean up.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if they didn’t damage anything but they’ve caused about £3,000 worth of damage,” said the club’s secretary Joe O’Neil.

However, after reporting the situation to the police multiple times, with still no resolution – and after two members left citing the youths as the reason – they felt it was time to try and do something about it.

O’Neil said: “We’ve got to take the long-term view and try to eradicate this problem or else we’re going to end up in trouble and our fear is that maybe one day there’s going to be a major incident, somebody gets seriously hurt or even dies.

“They’re like little lemmings. You see them on a Friday or Saturday from about 4pm and they stream up to the golf course, they bring boomboxes and they drink alcohol.

“They smash the bottles, they set fires to warm themselves and the last couple of weeks they’ve been bringing wheelie bins and deckchairs.

“They’re bringing them up to this remote area and setting the wheelie bins on fire.

“Two weeks ago, they set it on fire on the seventh green and last week they set one alight on the eighth tee.

“It needs to be re-turfed but we don’t want to do that only for them to wreck it again.”

“We’ve this week pulled off the course a three-piece suite of furniture,” added Joe.

The police will be upping their presence in the area as a result of what’s been happening.

Sergeant Kevin McGee said: “We appreciate that it is a small minority of youths who engage in antisocial behaviour but anyone who does so will be dealt with robustly.

“I would like to remind parents and carers that they too can play a part in keeping our community safe, by asking their children where they are going and what they are doing, discouraging them from taking part in any antisocial behaviour.

“An action plan is in place with dedicated patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the public and identify anyone involved in anti-social behaviour.”

Meanwhile, Cleveland Police are looking for vandals who tore around Billingham Golf Club’s green on a quad bike, causing ‘extremely costly’ repairs.

A spokesperson said: “At some time between 5pm on Thursday 1 February and 6am on Friday 2 February an unknown person/s has entered the grounds of Billingham Golf Club, on Sandy Lane, on a quad bike.

“The offender then rode the bike around the green causing a lot of damage to the grass.”

Since then, a number of enquiries have been conducted by officers who are investigating.

As part of this, police are asking members of the public to come forward with information or dash cam or CCTV footage that could help in identifying who is responsible.

PC Shaun Murray said: “The damage that has been caused will not only be extremely costly to repair but also means this part of the green is unplayable for at least six months.

“Since the crime was reported we have been following lines of enquiry and as part of our investigation I am keen to hear from members of the public who may have information that could identify who was responsible for the damage.

“If you can help please contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 019254 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”