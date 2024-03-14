40 years of Reesink and Toro

2024 marks the 40th year of turfcare machinery manufacturer, The Toro Company, and turfcare equipment distributor, Reesink UK, working together for excellence in the industry.

That’s a milestone worth celebrating in a continually changing marketplace for two of the industry’s biggest contributors and here we do just that, looking into what makes a partnership so enduring and the highlights of the relationship, by speaking to both Alastair Rowell, managing director of Reesink UK and Amy Dahl, vice president of international business at The Toro Company.

Alastair believes it’s the companies’ shared desire to make jobs easier for turfcare professionals that makes the partnership so successful: “Toro is a progressive company that is continually innovating and it’s those characteristics that align so well with Reesink’s. Being mutually focused on growth and progress, supporting new initiatives and ways of working and helping our customers is what sees us reach our ruby anniversary with great pride.”

Amy concurs: “From the very beginning, the relationship between The Toro Company and Reesink UK (prior Lely UK) has been based on a mutual passion for serving our customers, building long-lasting relationships based on trust and integrity, and the desire to establish and maintain Toro as the leading brand for golf, grounds and turf in the UK and Ireland.”

From the beginning the two businesses’ visions and hopes for the industry have aligned and they have worked tirelessly, demonstrating their long-term commitment to the development of the turfcare industry.

Together, they’ve provided customers with the equipment needed to do the best job possible in turf and led the way in delivering new, revolutionary products to the market. Toro has shaped the golf industry with countless innovations over the last 40 years with Reesink steadfast by its side in their UK launches.

Innovations for the greens in pedestrian form came from the Greensmaster 1000 and then 3250, the ProCore series of efficient and effective aerators and the straight-forward, no-nonsense Toro Workman utility vehicle series which of course lends itself to grounds and sports customers too.

“We’re extremely proud to have represented Toro and its product values for so many years and we thank our UK customers for their long-standing loyalty, confidence and trust.”

Alastair Rowell, managing director of Reesink UK

Meanwhile, innovations for the grounds sector focused on durability and productivity and include among many, the Groundsmaster 72 rugged zero-turn rotary mower; the Groundsmaster 4000 turbo-charged rotary mower and later the quad-steer Groundsmaster 360.

Listening closely to customers and developing innovative products based on feedback and available technology was something Toro excelled at and the Lynx central control system delivering precise irrigation revolutionised the way UK golf and sports clubs manage their water. Similarly, GeoLink gave them the most precise spraying capabilities on the market. And through listening, remain ever-evolving innovative technologies today.

Toro spearheaded the movement towards electric power and Reesink wholeheartedly supported the sustainability journey. There’s a hybrid machine for the greens, tees, fairways, and maintenance jobs and together they launched the industry’s first all-electric ride-on cylinder greensmower and rotary groundsmower to UK customers.

Not all Reesink and Toro’s successes are product launches. Together, they’ve recognised the best greenkeeping talent in the country, furthered careers and provided unmatched educational opportunities. Working in partnership, they’ve founded and sponsored awards and consistently shone a light on those working across the UK to create the best fine turf, sports surfaces and green spaces they can.

In fact, there’s another anniversary of note – that of the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year Awards. The nationwide competition that has been a highlight of the greenkeeping calendar for 35 years!

“The key to a successful, in this case, 40-year partnership, is mutual trust and respect, open and honest communication, and focusing on what really matters – providing the right solutions and service to our valued customers.”

Amy Dahl, vice president of international business, The Toro Company

So, it’s clear the relationship is a two-way success, to which they both agree with Amy continuing: “Over time, Reesink’s exceptional teams have helped us achieve the premier standing as the trusted market leader in the UK and Ireland that we mutually enjoy and never take for granted. We are excited to celebrate our shared past and look forward to a very promising future.”

And an area where Reesink excels on the ground as it were, is through its enduring relationship with customers, with Alastair confirming the biggest reason for marking the occasion is to say thank you: “Along with Toro we consider it an honour to have worked together to create opportunities and support initiatives to recognise the skill required in this industry, promote progression and ensure the future of turf management is bright for the last 40 years, but we couldn’t have done it without our customers, their support and engagement. Here’s to another 40 years!”

For further information on Toro and Reesink, visit reesinkturfcare.co.uk