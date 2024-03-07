Awards for Baroness dealer network

BTME 2024 provided the perfect platform for Baroness UK to recognise the excellence achieved within its dealer network in 2023. The Baroness Dealer Awards celebrates outstanding individual and team performance – with George Browns, Henderson’s Grass Machinery and Lister Wilder all receiving recognition in Harrogate.

David Fisher, Area Sales Manager (Groundcare) for George Browns was the recipient of ‘UK Salesperson of the Year 2023’. On collecting his award, David commented, “I’d like to thank all of my customers for the ongoing trust they have in myself and George Browns. 2023 was a great year and I look forward to continuing this positivity into 2024!”

Henderson Grass Machinery, Baroness distributors for central and East Scotland, were recognised for achieving the ‘Highest Machinery Sales Growth on previous year (2022-2023)’. The Henderson’s sales team received their award from Richard Connell, Baroness U.K. Area Sales & Service Manager for Scotland.

Completing the awards, and collecting the accolade for ‘Highest Overall Sales for 2023’, was Lister Wilder. Presented by Baroness U.K. Area Sales Manager Luke Collins to the Lister Wilder Groundcare Sales Team in attendance, a spokesperson said, “It’s fantastic to receive this award. The huge growth that both Lister Wilder and Baroness have seen over the last five years is proof that we have become a ‘go-to’ choice for golf, sports and other fine turf customers.”

Adam Butler, Director for Baroness U.K. adds, “The Baroness Dealer Awards provide a superb stage to showcase the hard work and dedication that our multi-branch dealers continue to deliver. Baroness are proud to produce world leading machinery, for which we strive for world leading backup and support – that’s what we have and that’s what we will continue to build on, day-to-day and year-to-year. We are extremely proud of all within our network and especially the aforementioned winners for 2023. From the whole Baroness U.K team, we’d like to extend a big thank you to our dealers and customers alike for their continued support.”