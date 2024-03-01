BGL reports double digit revenue growth for 2023

UK golf operator BGL’s golf division has reported a record-breaking year of performance in 2023, with a 10 percent revenue increase.

BGL Golf is also celebrating a significant investment and refurbishment programme, an ‘excellent’ group NPS rating and the implementation of a new sustainability programme that has positioned the company as what it describes as the flagbearer for sustainability in the UK golf industry.

Colin Mayes, CEO for BGL (Burhill Group Limited), said: “BGL’s golf division delivered a record-breaking year in 2023. Across the portfolio of 10 golf venues around the country, revenue increased by 10 percent, yielding a six percent increase in operating profit. These significant increases reflect the company’s philosophy of continuous investment in business facilities and team members to secure the highest possible standards for the benefit of members and customers.

“The management team led by Guy Riggott, our newly appointed chief operating officer, has done a wonderful job in developing and retaining our member and customer base after the Covid period, and we are well positioned to develop the business further throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Across all 10 golf venues, membership bases continue to be strong with higher retention rates than ever previously and improving NPS (consumer survey) scores also demonstrate that customers feel valued and consider that the products they are receiving are continuing to improve. In 2023, the group received an ‘excellent’ NPS rating, with a score of 54 – a marked increase on previous years’ scores.

BGL Golf celebrated the record performance of its team members in February, at the annual BGL Awards ceremony – this year held at Aldwickbury Park Golf Club. On the night, BGL recognised the successes of its people across the entire company. From the golf division, individual employees of the year were crowned, Burhill Golf Club was recognised for its collective team performance, and Nick Moran (Burhill Golf Club, general manager) was awarded the accolade of General Manager of the Year.

Guy Riggott, COO for BGL Golf, commented: “We’re delighted to be celebrating what has been a record year for our golf division in 2023. Not only have we far exceeded targets, but we’ve continued – through a challenging financial climate – to invest thoughtfully and significantly into our venues to improve the offering for members and visitors.

“I’m proud of our teams for their constant pursuit to offering the very best experience for everybody who walks through the door at our clubs. Our NPS member satisfaction scores are in a fantastic place which further emphasises this effort, so it was great to celebrate the successes of our golf division teams at the annual BGL Awards.”

Throughout 2023, BGL invested upwards of £4.1 million into refurbishments and facility enhancements across its golf portfolio. This included: a £400k investment into a state-of-the-art driving range facility and hospitality area at Thornbury Golf Centre; a pledge of over £1 million in investment into the Abbey Hill Golf Centre clubhouse and golf course renovations; an all-new driving range at The Shropshire, creating the region’s go-to practice facility; multiple investments at the group’s flagship golf venue, Burhill Golf Club to overhaul the professional shop and storage areas; and an upgrade to industry-leading health and fitness equipment at Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club.

Having spearheaded the golf division’s growth since joining the business in 2014, Guy Riggott was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer of BGL Golf at the start of the year. Key to the prosperity of the golf division, Riggott has also prioritised the development of people within his teams, taken great pride in BGL’s sustainability journey, and led the golf business through the difficult Covid pandemic.

In late 2023, Riggott and BGL Golf unveiled a new 7-step sustainability commitment, which outlines the considerations the company is taking to achieve its goal of becoming the first carbon net zero golf business in the UK. These are: planning, policies and procurement, staff and golfer engagement, taking climate action, conserving resources, fostering nature, strengthening communities, and tracking and reporting. Key initiatives are already under way at numerous sites, including electric equipment replacements, the use of renewable off-site energy supplies, and the implementation of new reservoirs to ensure that 100% of water used on the golf courses comes from sustainable sources.

Riggott added: “Through these efforts, our goal is to benefit the environment as well as our employees, members, and visitors. We’re passionate about finding new ways to reduce energy, water consumption and overall carbon footprint. We are excited to see the continuation of this programme with new initiatives that align with our seven step commitment to sustainability.”