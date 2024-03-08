Blairgowrie named as Scottish Golf Performance Hub

The Blairgowrie Golf Club in Perthshire has been selected as a Scottish Golf Performance Hub, meaning it will be a venue for Scotland’s leading players to prepare for tournaments at.

The club’s managing secretary, Stuart Wilson, has welcomed the official tie-up.

He said: “Various national squads will enjoy access to the Rosemount and Lansdowne championship courses and the excellent practice facilities we have here.

“Blairgowrie is proud to have provided many past and present players to Scotland squads.

“Currently, we have Gregor and Connor Graham and Katy Alexander and Megan Ashley involved at national level and taking part in the performance programmes.

“We have a good, long-standing relationship with Scottish Golf and the formal partnership is another feather in our cap.”

Stuart, a former Amateur champion who has twice captained the European Junior Ryder Cup – including the 2014 event held at Blairgowrie – and Walker Cup teams, believes it’s vital that leading clubs support Scotland’s golfing talent.

“I have seen the level of support that golf clubs pay towards their national bodies in countries across Europe and it is far more than we have here in the Home of Golf,” he said.

“But we do very well with our resources and continue to produce very good players.

“Having the support of clubs including Blairgowrie, the St Andrews Links Trust and others gives our players the best possible chance to prepare for and perform at Home Internationals and European championships.”

“We are delighted to formalise our long-standing collaboration with Blairgowrie as a venue for our national squads and teams,” added Clare Queen, head of Performance and Pathway with Scottish Golf.

“The facilities at Blairgowrie are first-rate and both their courses present a great challenge which will help the players prepare in the best possible way for key events.

“To date, our players’ experience at Blairgowrie has been excellent.

“We would like to thank everyone at The Blairgowrie Golf Club for their ongoing support and look forward to strengthening our partnership over the next three years.”