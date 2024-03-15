Club’s £100k refurb puts it at heart of community

A golf club in Nottingham has undergone a £100,000 refurbishment that will see it run events for families with very young children.

Edwalton Golf Centre, which is one of eight golf clubs operated by Glendale Golf, even has ‘At the heart of the community’ as its tagline.

Rushcliffe Borough Council invested in the new facilities, which will see the launch of weekly baby sessions in a versatile function room that includes new highchairs.

They include ‘baby signing’ for one hour every Tuesday morning, in which babies are taught how to communicate with their babies before they can speak, and ‘toddler talking’, also for one hour on Tuesdays, which build toddlers’ social skills.

There will also be one-off events such as baby sensory classes and every Saturday morning there will be classes for young children to learn ballet moves.

The refurbishment additionally includes a refreshed food and drink menu offering freshly made quality pizzas from its new pizza oven and a selection of new draft beer and ales.

And the venue has invested in course enhancements, new mowers, tee returfing, bunker refurbishment and new signage. Five new electric golf buggies are now in use replacing their petrol equivalents and helping to reduce carbon emissions at the course.

The venue also now has a new defibrillator situated outside the building and is accessible 24/7 for anyone who should need it.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Wellbeing, ICT and Member Development Cllr Jonathan Wheeler said: “Edwalton Golf Centre is a fantastic venue which is more than just golf and we encourage you to take a look and enjoy all the facilities on offer!

“We have a lovely café where you can relax and catch up with your friends, enjoy a refreshing drink and tasty freshly cooked pizza from our brand new pizza oven.

“There’s also a pool table in the lounge area if you fancy a game of pool.

“Our meeting room has free Wi-Fi and is available for anyone to hire and we’re currently hosting family-friendly baby sessions in the room for residents.

“We’ve also invested in our golf course which boasts a fantastic nine-hole main course, par three course, driving range and putting green.”