Discounts on Toro cylinders and bedknives

Spring is here and that means one thing: cutting season is fast approaching. With that in mind, Reesink Turfcare is supporting customers with discounts on genuine Toro cylinders and bedknives.

The best quality and most precise cut comes from a cylinder mower and in order for this precision machine to give the performance its capable of, it stands to reason it’s fitted with precision engineered parts.

Michael Hampton, parts manager at Reesink Turfcare, explains: “If the bedknife is not perfectly flat, it is impossible to get the bedknife to touch the entire length of the cylinder. And that’s an essential part of a cylinder mower’s construction that makes it a precision cutting tool. Adjust any part of the construction process with, for example, ‘will-fit’ parts and the fit, form and function are affected resulting in a less consistent cut and sub-par after-cut appearance.”

Toro genuine parts are the exact same parts used on the production lines to build the original equipment. Not only that, but they’re manufactured with reliable, high-quality materials to ensure maximum performance with less downtime, and they’ve been rigorously tested to make sure they can withstand the daily stress that come with keeping a course in top condition.

To consider buying an alternative is simply a false economy, says Michael: “If customers have made the decision to invest in a Toro machine, it’s important they understand why fitting genuine parts to match the quality of their initial investment is key. However, we appreciate, as costs rise, it can be tempting to cut corners and that’s why we’re offering our dealers discounts to pass on to their customers.”

To find out what offers are available, customers are advised to contact their local dealer to be sure they’re getting the right part with the exact engineering specifications for their equipment at the best possible price.