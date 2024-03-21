Gianni Ferrari replacement parts now available via Kubota (UK)

Gianni Ferrari is pleased to announce that replacement parts are now available via the Kubota (UK) dealer network, with immediate effect. The move is designed to streamline the supply of parts for existing Gianni Ferrari customers and brings the parts business in-line with the current distribution strategy for Kubota’s groundcare portfolio, following the formation of the Kubota Gianni Ferrari S.R.L. subsidiary in the summer of 2022.

With a well-established network of approved groundcare dealers throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland (RoI), existing Gianni Ferrari customers can now benefit from improved access to a vast catalogue of replacement parts, with fast delivery and the expertise of Kubota trained technicians.

Systems are in place to provide a comprehensive range of spare parts for existing ranges including – but not limited to – the GT, SR, PG and Turbo series of machinery, together with the new FC3 and FC4 out-front centre-collect mower series, introduced under the Kubota banner over the last 12 months.

Commenting on the announcement Tim Yates, Kubota (UK) Sales Manager, said: “This is great news for existing Gianni Ferrari customers, who now have a clear and accessible nationwide route to obtain service support and replacement parts. We would encourage anyone requiring support or further information to get in touch with their local approved Kubota dealer, the details for which can be found on the ‘dealer finder’ section of the Kubota website.”

Kubota’s acquisition of Italian manufacturer Officine BIEFFEBI (BFB) and its subsidiary Gianni Ferrari (GF) in July 2022 has seen the expansion of Kubota’s groundcare portfolio, with the introduction of the FC3 and FC4 out-front centre-collect mower series. Now in the recognisable orange and black Kubota livery, they join an extensive range of machinery solutions from Gianni Ferrari that have found homes within the professional turfcare and amenity arena across the UK and RoI.