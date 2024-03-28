GolfNow and The Golf Foundation join forces to expand Unleash Your Drive programme

Golf technology provider GolfNow has joined forces with junior golf charity The Golf Foundation to sponsor the Unleash Your Drive programme.

This initiative is geared towards fostering the growth of golf among children across Great Britain and Ireland.

The partnership entails GolfNow providing sponsorship investment to The Golf Foundation, specifically directed towards the Unleash Your Drive in Schools programme for the 2024/25 delivery period.

The long term aim of the Unleash Your Drive in Schools initiative is ambitious yet noble: to introduce golf into every school across Great Britain and Ireland – a staggering 32,000 schools – with the intention of leveraging the sport to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of thousands of children. In the short term, the goal is to reach 3,200 schools by March 2027.

Underprivileged schools in Great Britain and Ireland will have access to equipment, training, and resources, with a special emphasis on those with higher levels of diversity and socioeconomic challenges, as assessed by criteria such as eligibility for free school meals and the index of multiple deprivation.

Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty has driven the programme as Golf Foundation president and with his desire to see golf on every school curriculum bringing its many benefits to all young people.

Overall, Golf Foundation initiatives conducted from 2022-2023 yielded remarkable results, with over 218,000 children introduced to golf. Impressively, more than 10,000 of these youngsters went on to engage in golf at least 12 times per year, indicating a significant uptake of the sport. Additionally, the Golf Foundation witnessed a 47 percent increase in junior membership at GolfSixes League clubs, showcasing the tangible impact of their mission to introduce golf to young people from all backgrounds, creating golfers.

GolfNow and The Golf Foundation are excited to embark on this journey together, leveraging their combined resources and expertise to empower the next generation of golf enthusiasts and make a meaningful difference in communities across Great Britain and Ireland.