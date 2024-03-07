GolfNow launches partnership with adidas

GolfNow, the UK and Ireland’s leading tee time booking platform, has announced a collaboration with adidas, a global powerhouse in golf footwear and apparel, which will introduce a unique GolfNow benefit to adidas customers.

Anyone who purchases adidas’s latest golf shoe – Tour 360 – will receive an exclusive reward: a complimentary round of golf worth up to £60, facilitated by GolfNow. This partnership underscores GolfNow’s commitment to enhancing the golfing experience and forging stronger connections within the golfing community.

“We are delighted to partner with adidas to offer this exceptional benefit to golfers,” said Fiona Hampton, VP of GolfNow International. “At GolfNow, we are dedicated to making golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and this collaboration with adidas reinforces that commitment.”

The promotion will be available from February 29 to April 30, allowing customers who purchase the new Tour 360 shoes during this period to claim their GolfNow voucher, valued at up to £60. Whether purchased directly through adidas or an approved retail partner, eligible customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of this exclusive offer. The voucher will be valid on any Hot Deals tee times via the GolfNow website and app until 31 December 2024, meaning adidas customers have until the end of the year to book and play their complimentary round of golf.

“We are excited to team up with GolfNow to provide this unique opportunity for golf enthusiasts,” said Chris Hedderman, Director of Marketing at adidas. “By combining adidas’s cutting-edge golf products with GolfNow, the UK & Ireland’s number one tee time booking platform, we are enriching the golfing experience for our customers.”

For more information on the Tour 360 golf shoes, the offer and participating retailers, visit adidas.co.uk/tour_360.

For information on how to redeem the offer visit GolfNow.