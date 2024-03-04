Hampshire golf club saved after entering administration

A golf club in Hampshire has been saved and now has a new owner after it entered administration.

Skylark Golf and Country Club entered administration last July.

Now HMH Golf & Leisure, acting on behalf of the joint administrators, Geoff Bouchier and Benjamin Wiles, both of Kroll Advisory, reports the sale of the club.

Geoff Bouchier said: “We’re delighted that a successful outcome has been achieved securing 53 local jobs. Under new ownership the club will undoubtedly achieve its full potential and continue to provide its members and wedding parties the renowned and award-winning service Skylark is known for.”

Derel McNeill, general manager, posted on social media: “I am pleased to announce that Skylark Golf and Country Club is under new ownership having been acquired by First Golf.

“As an experienced operator, we will be able to provide the same great service you have always received at Skylark and over the coming months, we will carefully assess the potential for improvements to enhance the member and visitor experience at the club.

“Importantly, I would like to thank you for your valid time and support during the months of uncertainty that preceded the change of ownership.”

Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure stated: “It is quite rare to offer a multi revenue golf business to the market on the south coast. This is a quintessential country club in an excellent location on the outskirts of Fareham, midway between Portsmouth and Southampton. The business has an excellent turnover and clear potential for future growth now it is under control of First Golf, an experienced operator. I’ve no doubt that the buyer will invest in the property and take the business to the next level.”