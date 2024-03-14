Seven ways to improve golf ball sales in 2024

Ian Melham, Head of Membership Services at Foremost Golf, provides seven tips for your club pro or retail manager to consider that will help you increase your in-store golf ball sales in 2024 and beyond.

Clear store proposition – ball plinth displays

Ball plinths are designed to be set up in front of the counter and as a result work in a primary selling space within your store. Foremost members have seen exceptional sales performance over the years with their ball plinth concept.

Ticketing

Ticketing should act like another member of staff, allowing much easier self-service, especially during busy times.

A multi-buy ticket type will give you the opportunity to sell multiple dozens whilst reinforcing the desired perception of value. Our 2023 customer survey showed that 77 percent of Foremost member customers buy golf balls in dozens or multi-dozens. The multi-dozen ticket type is available to Foremost members within ForeTickIT, our industry leading ticketing platform.

Display maintenance

The best retailers manage and maintain their displays all the way through the season. The section shouldn’t only be perfect at the start, but throughout the year. Once you’ve created a powerful sales section make sure you maintain it.

Marketing and showcasing value

Your digital and in-store marketing channels should drive home the value on offer for customers. There is no reason members and other regular golfers should be purchasing golf balls online or from high street stores. It happens because they perceive these stores to be better value than their local professional shop; make sure this isn’t the case.

The EMP Entrance HotSpot works at the front of the store where there is a high traffic flow, another great way to display and sell golf balls in dozens whilst helping squash the myth that professional shops are more expensive than the off-course retailers.

Promote your expertise

Like any product or service as a retailer it’s important that you communicate your expertise and point of difference over your competition. A great way to do this would be to conduct a golf ball review on video. This could provide you with an opportunity to educate your customers on the different types of golf balls and the importance of golf ball fitting.

Staff product and sales training

Ensuring all your staff have product knowledge on your ball ranges is essential. Imparting knowledge on customers directly correlates with sales. Basic sales training on your golf ball proposition makes all the difference. Are the correct questions being asked to deliver value to the customer and high levels of service from your operation?

Ball fitting events

Golfers are far more likely to spend money when attending an event appointment. Ball fitting events provide an excellent way to provide advice whilst gaining a better understanding of your customers’ games and golfing backgrounds, and allowing them to consider investing in the golf balls they use.

For further information on how Foremost Golf can assist you and your business in 2024 simply email membership@foremostgolf.com or call 01753 218890