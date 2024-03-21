Yamaha unveils the Drive H2

Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., Branch UK has announced that the Yamaha Golf Car Company (YGC) has developed a hydrogen-powered engine golf car concept model, the Drive H2. The concept model, a world first, was exhibited at one of the golf industry’s biggest events, the PGA Show in Florida at the end of January.

The concept model is based on Yamaha’s Drive2 Concierge 4 four-seater golf car, which is sold predominantly in the United States, but also around the world. It is equipped with two high-pressure hydrogen tanks (25L each) positioned under the driver’s seat and on the back of the rear seat.

Hydrogen engines are internal combustion engines that can make use of existing technologies and at the same time do not emit CO2 during the combustion process. For this reason, Yamaha is also conducting research and development of this technology as it has the potential to achieve both the continued use of internal combustion engines and decarbonisation.

The Drive H2 joins other Yamaha concept models evolving with hydrogen technology, including generators, ROVs and motorcycles and marine outboard engines.

Commenting on the new concept model Matt Taylerson, divisional manager, Marketing, said, “Back in February 2022, Yamaha Motor president, Yoshihiro Hidaka, announced that we are working toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. We have ‘Motor’ in our company name and have a strong passion for, and level of commitment to, the internal combustion engine. This is the manifestation of Yamaha’s commitment to continue to develop clean internal combustion engines utilising our existing engine technology and it also dovetails with our commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability.”