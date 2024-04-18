Kubota introduces the FC3-221E

Kubota is broadening its FC mower range by introducing the FC3-221E, a smaller, agile and adaptable centre-collect machine ideal for various applications, including residential gardens, schools, recreational areas, as well as large-scale sports facilities.

The new 2WD FC3-221E boasts superb accessibility, with a seating position that provides operators with full visibility of the mower deck, giving increased control and precision for every operation. In addition to the ergonomic design, the mower comes equipped with a state-of-the-art digital instrument display. This advanced feature provides real-time access to vital operating information, allowing for informed decision-making and optimised performance.

Engineered with precision, the mounting and positioning of the mower deck are meticulously crafted to follow the contours of the ground. The front-mounted deck configuration further adds to the performance, by generating optimal air pressure beneath the housing.

This approach guarantees a smoother cut and facilitates the seamless flow of grass cuttings to the collector turbine, which lies at the heart of the machine’s functionality. This patented design element significantly reduces the distance travelled by the cut grass, enabling rapid and efficient grass collection.

Additionally, the FC3-221E features an expansive 600-litre grass collector, meaning operators can cover significant areas before it requires emptying.

The 22hp FC3-221E is powered by the efficient Kubota D902 engine, providing the necessary power and torque to drive the hydrostatic transmission and hydraulic system with ease. Paired with hydraulic power steering, a soft-grip steering wheel and a steering knob, this setup guarantees exceptional manoeuvrability. Enhanced by a deluxe padded suspension seat, adjustable armrests and a high backrest, all tasks can be comfortably managed.

The front mower decks are equipped with two pairs of blades per rotor, offering distinct advantages over mid-mount configurations. By eliminating grass traversal before cutting, the two-wheel drive configuration offers greater manoeuvrability and precision in areas inaccessible to mid-mount setups. Available in 1.12m (44”) and 1.26m (50”) wide deck variants, this new Kubota mower guarantees a finer cut and accelerated mowing. The machine’s versatility is further improved by the option to attach either a flail mower, a snow blade or even a vacuum hose.

The FC3-221E is well-suited for extensive mowing duties yet remains compact and agile for smaller spaces. Its thorough cut-and-collect system makes it suitable for all grass maintenance requirements, providing outstanding results. The FC3-221E is also homologated for driving on public roads, facilitating transfer from one work site to another.

Maintenance access is a crucial aspect to ensure longevity and reliability and on the FC3-221E it is prioritised. By lifting the high-tip collector and the operator platform, access to the engine compartment becomes easily reachable. All routine maintenance tasks can be conducted safely and efficiently, with ample space to access and service components.