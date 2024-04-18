Lottie Woad’s family installed an all-weather green for her during Covid

The first Englishwoman to ever win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Lottie Woad, has said her family installed a putting green in her garden during 2020.

Woad, 20, said a Huxley Golf green was installed during a Covid lockdown at her family home near Farnham, Surrey. The 15 ft (4.5m) x 20 ft (6m) green with deep fringe surround has three hole positions to help Lottie with her chipping and putting.

The following year, the formidable young player won the Welsh Ladies Open Championship and the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship, before going on to win the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship and representing England at the European Ladies Team Championship in 2022 (Gold medal) and 2023 (Silver medal). Also in 2023 she helped Team Europe win their first-ever Patsy Hankins Trophy in Spain.

Now dividing her time between Farnham and Florida State University, she is firmly centre stage as the one to watch following her win in the hugely competitive Masters lead-up event in Augusta.

The competition’s first British winner, Lottie has moved up to second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has secured a place to compete in her first LPGA Tour event, the Chevron Championship, getting her season off to an incredible start.

“We’re very proud! It was an amazing week! All that work on her Huxley Golf green definitely paid off on those last five holes!” said Lottie’s dad, Nick Woad, reflecting on her outstanding performance in Augusta.

He continued, “We took the decision to install a home green during the covid lockdown and it was clearly the right thing to do. Lottie’s win goes to show just how realistic the Huxley Golf surface is that it helped prepare her for the major competitions that she’s now playing in.

“Throughout the project, the Huxley team was very supportive, knowledgeable and professional. I thoroughly recommend both the company, their approach and their product to anyone who wants to better their game, as Lottie has done.”

Will Alsop of Huxley Golf who worked with the Woad family to create her home practice green, said: “All of us at Huxley Golf are thrilled to have helped support Lottie on her incredible journey to join the amateur golf elite. We could not be more delighted to see her shine and know that all keen British golf fans will join us in watching her continue to flourish in what is already a remarkable golfing career.”