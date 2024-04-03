More clubs entering into reciprocal partnerships with each other

Four golf clubs in Ireland have renewed a reciprocal partnership to offer more advantages and value to their club members, while three clubs in Kent have created a joint marketing initiative.

Cruit Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Cloughaneely and Dunfanaghy, all in Donegal, have renewed a special agreement whereby their members may play at the neighbouring clubs for a reduced rate all year round.

It offers entry into open competitions or for green fees at the respective clubs being made available at €15 per person.

Alan Gillespie, honorary secretary at Cruit Island GC commented: “This is a superb opportunity to play other courses for excellent value. Cruit Island Golf Club are delighted to be included.”

“It’s nice to have so many excellent courses on our doorstep here in Donegal and I’m delighted to be able to play at these other golf courses for a reduced fee,” said Lorcán Mulligan, who is a member from Gweedore Golf Club.

“Dunfanaghy Golf Club are very happy to renew a link with Cruit Island, Gweedore and Cloughaneely to offer all our members a good deal in 2024,” said Sean Quinn, club captain at Dunfanaghy Golf Club.

Seán Ó Gallchóir, club secretary at Cloughaneely Golf Club commented: “We are delighted to continue to offer extra benefits to our club members.

“It is very important to strengthen and develop links with our neighbouring clubs and establishing this special reciprocal agreement will be of advantage to all the golf clubs this year and beyond.

“It is also great to offer good value locally for golf, especially in these difficult financial times.”

All four golf clubs are also featured in the 2024 edition of Discover Donegal, the county’s premier tourism publication.

This comes as Prince’s Golf Club, Royal St George’s and Royal Cinque Ports, all in Kent, have joined forces to offer the Hagen 54 – a two night and three round offering which enables travelling golfers to enjoy each of the links while staying at The Lodge at Prince’s.

The name takes its inspiration from Walter Hagen’s now-famous 1920 Open Championship practice round, that stretched over parts of each course; hopping the fences as he went.

The Hagen Hoof, an iconic 54-hole member’s event taking place across all three courses, already commemorates the strong collaboration between the venues – with the Hagen 54 set to offer every golfer the opportunity to experience the ultimate Open Championship package.

The triumvirate of world-class golf courses, situated just mere minutes from one another on England’s southeast shoreline in the county of Kent, have hosted a combined 18 Open Championships, as well as a plethora of men’s and women’s elite professional and amateur events, presenting a combination of supreme quality and proximity that is few and far between globally.

All three clubs attended The PGA Show in Orlando under the Hagen 54 umbrella earlier this year, where they discussed the new alignment with US golf tour operators: in preparation for welcoming travellers worldwide to this revered home of English championship links golf.

The inaugural Hagen 54 package is a two night and three round offering which enables travelling golfers to enjoy each of the links while staying at The Lodge at Prince’s, which housed many of the world’s best golfers during the 2021 Open Championship held at Royal St. George’s.

Over the three days, golfers can explore one of the world’s most celebrated links courses at St. George’s, revel in the recently reimagined and varied links at Prince’s, and enjoy the tradition of an ‘out and back’ links at Royal Cinque Ports.

Located in the south-east of England, the courses are easily accessible to every travelling golfer. Just two hours by car from major London airports, and with fantastic rail connections, golfers from around the globe can take travel concerns out of the equation.

Included within the itinerary are all green fees, a two-night stay at The Lodge at Prince’s, a two-course dinner each evening at the Brasserie on the Bay (located at The Lodge), lunch at each venue post-round, a course guide at each venue, and complimentary range balls.

Furthermore, in celebration of Walter Hagen’s endeavours on the Kent coast, the collective of clubs will be hosting a unique event in July 2025; whereby guests can challenge themselves in a one day, 54-hole event, mirroring the format of the now legendary ‘Hagen Hoof’ event in which the club teams compete annually.