The locker room refurbishment at Crieff Golf Club

Set in the beautiful Perthshire hills, Crieff Golf Club is consistently rated one of Scotland’s top inland courses, and it’s no surprise that the club has a healthy membership and excellent visitor numbers.

The club has carried out a number of development projects in recent years to enhance various aspects of the course and clubhouse, and at the end of 2023, it was the turn of the locker rooms to undergo a comprehensive upgrade.

The process

Following an extensive period of identifying the best contractor for the job, Fitlockers was duly selected to carry out the project; David Fitchett and his team were able to create a custom design to the exact needs of the existing space.

After discussing the most suitable financial profile with the club, Golf Finance secured the funding to ensure everything was in place to cover the finance aspect.

Being able to spread the cost is a vital element for golf clubs when it comes to these investment projects in order to maintain working capital.

Many clubs are unaware how straightforward these types of agreements can be for locker rooms and other building type developments – it’s not just machinery that can be funded these days!

The outcome

“From ageing and tired to a facility which exhibits class and quality, Crieff GC has transformed its lockers into an area which is spacious and comfortable for members and visitors.

“This is now a tremendous asset to the club and represents another step on its journey of continuous progress and improvement.

“The whole project went smoothly from start to finish, and the club is extremely happy with the end result. I believe in this industry, relationships are absolutely critical and knowing and trusting Golf Finance to handle the finance element really made a difference.” Anna McLean – general manager.