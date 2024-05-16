Aquatrols registers six wetting agents

Aquatrols has fully registered six of its premium wetting agents under the latest EU Fertilising Product Regulations (FPR) 1009/2019. Revolution, Aqueduct, Dispatch Sprayable, Fifty90, Primer Select and Firmway have all recently been awarded certification.

These soil surfactant products have been taken through the stringent regulatory certification process and shown to be fully compliant.

The new FPR 1009/2019 compliant product labels identify the changed registration status of these soil surfactants with the CE mark now present.

The use of Aquatrols soil surfactants within sports and amenity turf programmes is well-established with turf managers employing these products year-round to improve turf surface performance.

In spring and summer soil surfactants improve water-use efficiency, drought resilience, water and nutritional uptake by grass plants and the uniformity of moisture held within the soil profile, thereby maximising the benefits of any applied water – be this irrigation or rainfall.

At wetter times of year, Aquatrols soil surfactants can be employed to improve surface infiltration rates and rates of water movement through the soil profile to ensure that turf surfaces are performing optimally.

Aquatrols strongly believes we should all take responsibility to protect our soil and water environment. By ensuring compliance with the EU Fertiliser Product Regulations, Aquatrols visibly demonstrates commitment to delivering high performing, safe and environmentally responsible soil surfactant products for our end users, distributor partners and the wider community.