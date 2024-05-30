Glen Moray named as official whisky of the Senior Open

Glen Moray single malt Scotch whisky has been unveiled as the new official whisky of the Senior Open presented by Rolex.

The three-year, six figure partnership will commence this summer when the prestigious championship – Europe’s only senior major – returns to the home of golf in Scotland and the spectacular setting of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Taking place from 25th to 28th July, an expected crowd of 35,000 spectators can look forward to visiting Glen Moray’s whisky bar in the Championship Village – alongside four days of world class play and a rare opportunity to see some of golf’s greatest legends in action.

The Glen Moray team – including Global Brand Ambassador Iain Allan – will be on hand with some first-class hospitality, serving up a taste of the distillery’s famously smooth and fruity single malt whiskies, plus a specially commissioned cocktail designed to refresh fans over the four-day event.

In additional news, Glen Moray has also been confirmed as the official whisky of the Tartan Pro Tour: the Scottish-based development tour for male and female golfers, founded by golfing icon and The Open Champion in 1999, Paul Lawrie.

Teeing off in May 2024 and touring 13 Scottish golf courses during the year, Glen Moray will be on hand with the drams at each – as well as being title sponsor of the brand’s ‘home leg’ event at the Nairn Dunbar Golf Course near the distillery.

Crafted in the historic town of Elgin since 1897 and now one of the UK’s top selling single malt whiskies, Glen Moray will be supporting its new golf partnerships with a marketing campaign that explores the deep Scottish roots shared by whisky and golf, and the joys of a ‘Classic Round’ – both of golf and of whisky. This will be rolled out across advertising, digital and PR channels as well as a range of trade activations around the UK.

Jamie Stewart, UK Commercial Director of Glen Moray parent company LMB-UK said: ‘We are thrilled to be joining the Senior Open Championship and an event that is renowned for its world class golf and convivial atmosphere, set within some of the UK’s most famous courses. Golf and Scotch whisky have so much in common, from our reputation as Scottish icons around the world to our shared ability to gather friends together to enjoy good times. As the Championship’s official whisky, we are very much looking forward to celebrating these shared values, and to introducing our single malt whiskies and the story of Glen Moray to golf fans. We’re also very proud to be backing Scottish golfers at the early stage of their career through our partnership with Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour.’

Edward Kitson, Championship Director at the European Tour Group, added: ‘The Senior Open presented by Rolex is where legends of the game test their skills on some of the finest courses in the UK. It’s only fitting that a legendary Scottish whisky will also be there. We look forward to working together to showcase their products to the thousands of fans at Carnoustie, who can sample Glen Moray’s single malt whiskies when taking a break from watching the on-course action.’

Paul Lawrie also welcomed Glen Moray to the Tartan Pro Tour’s stable of sponsors. He said: ‘It’s great to have the support of Glen Moray as an event sponsor. We look forward to the Tour’s first visit to Nairn Dunbar Golf Club on the Moray Firth, close to the Glen Moray Distillery. The Tartan Pro Tour is becoming ever more popular for players aspiring to the highest levels of professional golf and having a global brand like Glen Moray backing the sport – through both the Tartan Pro Tour and the Senior Open – is great news.’

The Senior Open presented by Rolex is jointly owned by the European Tour Group and The R&A and is staged each July at one of the UK’s most iconic golf courses.