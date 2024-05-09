Golfmanager secures its 10th UK golf club

Golfmanager, the software designed to fully digitise the daily operations of golf clubs, has added Winter Hill Golf Club and Eastbourne Downs Golf Club in Britain to its global portfolio, reaching a total of ten clubs using its system in the United Kingdom.

To date, ten UK courses have opted for Golfmanager’s all-in-one, 100 percent cloud-based, multi-device technology. This platform ranks among the safest and most modern management tools in the market, currently serving over 300 golf courses across more than 20 countries.

Through this expansion, the tech company continues to increase its market share in the UK. In this region, it has gradually begun introducing its software, aiming for growth throughout 2024 and beyond.

England has become the British region where Golfmanager is rapidly gaining ground. Here, it already manages courses such as Carden Park, North Downs Golf Club, Tadcaster Golf Club, and Arkley Golf Club. The recent additions of Winter Hill Golf Club and Eastbourne Downs Golf Club further strengthen its presence.

Winter Hill Golf Club, located in the Thames Valley near Maidenhead, Berkshire, boasts an 18-hole course stretching 6,142 yards from the back tees and offers a challenge for golfers at all levels. The course features undulating terrain with a mix of wooded, open, and par three holes.

Meanwhile, tucked away in the picturesque coastal town of Eastbourne, Eastbourne Downs Golf Club embodies the region’s rich golfing tradition. Close to the scenic South Downs, it offers stunning views of the English Channel. Established in 1908, the 18-hole, par 71 course extends over 6,316 yards.

Daniel Sillari, co-CEO and co-founder of Golfmanager, remarks, “The UK is one of the world’s leading golf markets, and reaching ten courses in the country marks a significant initial step in a region where Golfmanager has considerable room for growth.

“Without a doubt, it is one of our short-to-medium term goals, and we are delighted to see our software replacing traditional systems there as well.”