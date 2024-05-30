Husqvarna robotic solutions continue to revolutionise turf care at UK golf courses

Husqvarna, the global leader in autonomous robotic mowing, is seeing high demand this year amongst golf courses. Husqvarna launched its large area solution CEORA™ in 2022, capable of covering areas up to 75,000m². Equipped with a cutting deck designed for sports turf as low as 10mm, CEORA™ is rapidly becoming accepted as an additional team member on golf courses.

Greenkeepers face challenges with rising costs, labour shortages and targets to reduce emissions. Husqvarna believes robotic lawnmowers can address these issues. The Husqvarna CEORA™ uses EPOS® technology to map out areas, giving a flexible installation that can be changed at any time. Each area can also be assigned its own schedule, cutting height and cutting pattern. Greenkeepers are impressed with the quality of cut on the fairway and semi-rough, with the machines even working through the recent wet conditions when traditional ride-on machines have been unable to.

As more golf courses pledge to reduce emissions, greenkeepers are being challenged on how they can contribute to this. With diesel emissions being one of the main contributors, focus turns to the machinery they use. A study by Husqvarna found that the CEORA™ 546 EPOS™, compared to a diesel front mower with a 19kw power output and 155cm cutting deck, can reduce CO2 emissions in one season by 83 percent.

“We’ve been inundated with requests from golf courses this year, as word of mouth spreads about what our machines can do. We work closely with them to provide a detailed survey of the course and identify the right machines for each area. Greenkeepers are so impressed with the immediate benefits, that we have them asking to keep their demonstration machine for longer!” said Jonathan Snowball, head of Pro Sales Development, Husqvarna UK.