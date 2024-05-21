London Golf Club plans for major expansion

London Golf Club is planning on a major expansion that will include a new hotel and spa, to make it a ‘health and wellbeing-focused leisure destination’ in Kent.

The venue has called this ‘The London Project’, and it will also see a new wedding venue and turf academy created.

Close to Brands Hatch and Millwall Football Club, the area is being seen as part of “a strategic sports corridor that is emerging along the M20” after Millwall was granted permission to build a new training ground and a 28,000-seater rugby stadium complex is also set to be built, reports Kent Online.

The plans – which have now gone out to a public consultation – include a new 240-bedroom hotel and spa with lodge accommodation, the restoration of the Grade II*-listed South Ash Manor as a wedding venue, the provision of health and wellbeing-focused leisure amenities and a Sports Turf Academy providing training opportunities plus a 3G artificial pitch.

A pavilion will create access to a range of pursuits including a new natural swimming lake, racket sports and equestrian facilities.

Established in 1994, London Golf Club hosts two championship courses designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The proposals have been designed to ensure global events will be attracted to the venue.

Planning applications are due to be submitted to both Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council and Sevenoaks District Council this summer.

If approved the club expects to ‘welcome the community’ by 2028.