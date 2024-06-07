BGL reports “exceptional revenue figures” for revamped pro shop

The retail space at Burhill Golf Club in Surrey’s professional shop has become one of its operator’s most profitable retail venues.

Burhill Group Limited (BGL), which runs several golf clubs in the UK, totally revamped the professional shop at Burhill Golf Club, in 2023. The investment into the new retail space and custom fit studio totalled more than £250k and has been pivotal to a positive shift in retail revenue for the club and wider BGL group.

Burhill Golf Club’s retail space increased by 33 percent during the refurbishment, allowing the venue to enhance the shop’s layout and visual merchandising, whilst increasing the representation of club-crested apparel and hardware. Despite three months of closure for refurbishment, the club achieved an 18 percent sales increase versus 2022 figures.

Group retail trading figures highlight a nine percent rise on those from 2022, well above industry average.

Colin Mayes, CEO for BGL, commented: “It’s very pleasing to see the Burhill professional shop investment is proving to be a success, with exceptional revenue figures that have led Burhill to become one of our best performing retail venues. The positive revenue performance allows us to consider further investment projects at our other venues around the UK.”

Additional shop refurbishments at the group’s clubs have been taking place at Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, Thornbury Golf Centre, Ramsdale Park Golf Centre and Wycombe Heights Golf Centre. A custom studio has been implemented at Hoebridge Golf Centre.

Colin Mayes added: “We’ve seen an improvement in revenue at Burhill Golf Club, and that is testament to our combined focus on high-quality products and service, paired with strategic design and space planning. We’re excited to keep developing our golf retail spaces across the group.”