Company profile: Turfco

Turfco designs and builds equipment that increases productivity, saving work hours while reducing fuel costs when operating on fine turf surfaces. Their WideSpin topdressers reduce the number of passes and compaction to complete the job, while ensuring a consistent and even distribution of dressing materials in all types of conditions.

WideSpin 1550 topdressers are available in truck-mounted and tow-behind models with engine or hydraulic power options. They are available with standard electronic control or a patented digital Smart Controller. Standard electronic control models are easy to use and offer good value for the money. Smart Controller models offer rate calculation and programmable pre-sets for greater productivity, consistent spread and labour savings.

The result is that when using the WideSpin 1550 calculating and retaining application rates is easier. Adjusting settings is easier and saving preferred settings is easier. Loading is easier. Topdressing greens, approaches and tees at the same time is easier. And getting the exact spread required, every time, is easier.

Featuring two angled spinners, the WideSpin 1550 can deliver a light application to 18 greens in 90 minutes. The unit can put down a layer of sand so light that a few minutes of irrigation will leave the greens playable and golfers would never know it had just been topdressed. The angled spinners drive the sand deep into the turf, where it belongs.

With a few minor adjustments, it can also deliver heavy applications, such as those used after aeration, with ease and consistency. We wanted this unit to cover all of the superintendents’ needs,” Scott Kinkead said.

The unique design makes it easy to get whatever width and rate you want, without having to do mechanical adjustments. You can save your preferred applications into four programmable pre-sets, changing widths and rates on the fly, increasing productivity, eliminating guesswork and freeing up your time.