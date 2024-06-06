Golf club closes for a few days after travellers appear and cause damage

A golf club in Shrewsbury has been forced to close for a few days after several caravans appeared on the course and images of damage to the venue were shared online.

Meole Brace Golf Club has also said the travellers assaulted golfers, and stole balls and clubs.

“Travellers broke into the golf course on Saturday evening [June 1] and set up camp on the sixth fairway,” said a club spokesman on June 4, adding that bailiffs had been notified.

“Unfortunately, it is with great regret that we have had to close the golf course for a few days.

“We tried to continue with business as usual on Sunday, but many of our players were harassed, intimidated and in at least one case assaulted by the travellers’ kids.

“Balls and clubs were stolen and there have been several cases of vandalism to the course.

“We appreciate your patience while we try to get rid of the problem and repair and clean up the mess and damage caused.”

One club member, Melvyn Bailey, said: “I’ve been going to the golf club for years, we play once a week on a Friday.

“I’ve been on a cycle ride today and cycled by and saw the caravans. They’ve chopped up all the green.

“It’s a crying shame, it’s over 100 years old, that club.

“With the nice weather it’s really annoying – we missed a lot of last winter because it got water logged.”

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: “After negotiations with the travellers, we attempted to open the golf course on Sunday morning with a slightly adapted layout as to not interfere with the vehicles, and with the agreement that no mess, damage or interference would be caused by them. However, after numerous incidents, reports of antisocial behaviour and damage to the greens, the decision was made to close the course entirely until the travellers have vacated the site.

He added that the police have also visited the site.

“We will now undertake the necessary repairs and look at preventative measures to secure the site.”