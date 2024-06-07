London’s newest golf course has opened, as the first golfers took to the fairways of a modern links in the city.

Inspired by some of the greatest links golf courses, the Inspiration club was bathed in true links weather for its opening weekend. From wind, rain and biblical cloud formations on Friday, through bright sunshine and blue skies across the weekend, the Inspiration club showed its first visitors every side of this unique new experience.

“We’ve been very careful not to call this a links course, but the shape of the fairways, the green complexes and the bunkering, certainly take inspiration from links.” said owner Tony Menai-Davis.

“We’ve had every type of weather over the past few days, but the feedback has been consistently positive, particularly for the greens. Rick Shiels was the first person to play a round and he said in his podcast that they were some of the best greens he’s ever played on. I’ll take that from someone who has played Augusta!”

Located in Northolt, north west London, the Inspiration Club is a ten year project taken on by the Menai-Davis family, owners of the Shire, London. Following their successful partnership when creating the Shire, Seve Ballesteros agreed to take on the design of the Inspiration, before his untimely death in 2011. Tony then took on the project, shaping the land and laying out the course, before bringing in links specialist Tom Mackenzie and investing over £700,000 on 65 bunkers with bunkering expert EcoBunker.

“It’s been a long project with many hurdles along the way, but what we’ve achieved here is something very special,” concludes Tony. “This was sloping farmland when we took it on. Every hump, hollow and run off has been created by the team. Through blood, sweat and some tears we’ve created an incredible golf course, and I’m delighted that our Inspiration is going to inspire golfers to play a style of golf that they won’t find anywhere without driving to the coast.”

Memberships for the Inspiration Club sold out two months prior to the opening, but the Inspiration welcomes visitors seven days a week. Tee times range from £70 to £90.