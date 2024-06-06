OAS and Rain Bird celebrate six years of partnership

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS), the dedicated distributor of Rain Bird products to the UK golf market, is celebrating six years of partnership.

OAS is a leading supplier to the UK amenity, turf, and sports markets and specialises in leading-edge irrigation solutions. Its dedicated team of irrigation specialists offers national coverage, providing advice on irrigation projects, from upgrades to renovations and new system installations, to system maintenance.

This is further complemented by a national team of sales advisors who champion Rain Bird technologies and the ‘Intelligent Use of Water™’.

Stocking over 10,000 Rain Bird product lines at its distribution depot in Camberley, OAS has seen unprecedented growth in irrigation sales since the inception of their partnership.

A recent addition to the irrigation product portfolio is CirrusPRO™ Central Control which enables users to securely adjust irrigation settings from any smart device and from any location. It allows users to make updates from the system’s map and watch them happen in real-time. Rain Bird is supporting OAS with customer awareness and training sessions to enable the golf industry to appreciate the significant water, labour, and energy savings this new technology brings. To-date, a series of webinars and on-site demonstrations have taken place, with in-depth training days at the OAS Turf, Science and Technology Centre being planned.

OAS Commercial Director Andy Russell comments, “Rain Bird is the global leader in irrigation, and as a major supplier in the amenity industry, we are delighted to be aligned with yet another market-leading brand. Their corporate ethos and values align closely with our own and their product portfolio complements and enhances our existing product range and strengthens our customer offering. Our working relationship has strengthened over the last six years and is held in high regard. I look forward to what opportunities future Rain Bird plans and developments will bring for the OAS business.”

Jimmy Sandison, Rain Bird Regional Golf Sales Manager adds, “With golf clubs facing challenges from water scarcity to changing legislation, effective, efficient irrigation has never been so important. It’s incredibly important to Rain Bird that our customers receive the support they need to meet these challenges.”