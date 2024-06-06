Revolutionising turf care for greenkeepers

Decrease labour costs, reduce energy bills and minimise maintenance expenses with Kress Mission Mega RTKn mowers.

With Kress Mission Mega RTKn mowers, Kress once again showcases the pinnacle of possibilities in automated mowing for commercial grounds. Building on the success of the RTKn series, Kress combines RTKn (real-time kinematic to the power of network), MAP (mowing action [lan), OAS (obstacle avoidance system) and other proven technologies with unique developments to usher in a new era of performance and precision. Unlike conventional robotic mowers relying on powered antennas, Kress RTKn remains immune to power surge damages. The absence of on-site antennas enhances the system’s reliability and resilience, ensuring uninterrupted mowing.

Setting the standard for unmanned mowing, Mission RTKn models embody the future of turf care. Equipped with recharging brake systems and Kress intelligence, they represent the epitome of efficiency and reliability. Taking it a step further, Mega RTKn models, such as the KR233E and KR236E, not only incorporate the features of Mission RTKn models but also introduce double layered blades for fine clippings in denser turfgrass. With a wider cutting width of 13.8 inches and TeamWork collaborative technology, Mega RTKn mowers improve the commercial turf care experience.

Kress RTKn is the ideal solution for all kinds of applications, including golf greens, sports grounds, athletic fields, large properties, school campuses, resorts and more. Unmanned mowing revolutionises turf management, providing a quiet, emission-free alternative that removes the financial burden of manned mowing. Decrease labour costs, reduce energy bills and minimise maintenance expenses. The operational savings and health benefits provided by Kress RTKn make it a wise investment for any greenkeeper or sports facility owner.