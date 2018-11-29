95-year-old Hertfordshire golf club ceases trading

An historic golf club in Hertfordshire, which has been open since 1923, has ceased trading – at least the sixth golf club to do so in the last six weeks.

Potters Bar Golf Club was once the home club of former Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin, as well as golfers Alex Hay and Bill Shankland, states the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Club member Mark Ward said: “I started my golfing career there 12 years ago as an artisan member. It would be nice if it could be kept as a golf course as it had massive potential if under the right management.”

Stuart McCabe-Bell, from Potters Bar, said: “Coming into Potters Bar by train from the north its always a lovely sight of Potters Bar rising up above the course. Sadly I expect it to be gone forever as prime development land.”

Marion Deverill said: “My husband and sons have caddied there. We had many walks over that course – it will be a shame.”

Potters Bar is at least the sixth UK golf club to have closed down in the last six weeks.

Carrick Knowe Golf Club in Edinburgh closed – with reports suggesting that its membership had fallen to just 20 people. The club had hit ‘acute financial difficulties’ according to Edinburgh Evening News, which had seen the facility struggling ‘to pay its creditors’. The venue was established in 1905.

Fishwick Hall Golf Club in Lancashire entered administration with the loss of 11 people’s jobs. The club was established in 1912.

Raglan Parc Golf Club in Wales announced that it was closing with immediate effect. A statement published on the club’s website suggested the club had been unable to secure a new lease with its landowner. The club had 400 members.

Just two days earlier, Canwick Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire’s members voted to enter voluntary liquidation at the club’s EGM. The club recently said it was struggling to pay the £25,000 per year rent to its landowner, Jesus College Oxford. Reports suggest that the club’s future will now lie in the hands of the liquidators.

Southwood Golf Course in Farnborough also closed in October – months earlier than it was due to, because of the collapse of Mack Golf.