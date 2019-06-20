Aldwark Manor sold to property investment company

A family-run Leeds-based property investment company has acquired Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel, near York, for an undisclosed sum.

Depho Estates purchased the venue from London-based real estate investment company Aprirose and will invest a multi-million pound sum post-acquisition in the facility.

The sale represents at least the seventh UK golf club to be bought by either a UK property investment company or a UK leisure operator in the past year.

For example, Cherry Burton Golf Club in Yorkshire has been sold to Aureus Leisure, Warner Leisure Hotels has acquired the Heythrop Park Resort, on the edge of the Cotswolds, hotel operator Arora Hotels has purchased The Buckinghamshire GC and Dundonald Links has been sold to Darwin Leisure.

Commenting on the acquisition, Depho Estates director, Deborah Hoban, said: “Aldwark Manor has been well run by Aprirose, so we have acquired a thriving business with a great reputation that will fit well within our current property portfolio.

“We want to make Aldwark Manor an even more desirable place to stay or visit. In order to achieve that objective, we have committed a multi-million pound budget which will enable us to upgrade and refurbish all aspects of the hotel and its grounds.”

The hotel has 54 individually designed bedrooms, split between the traditional manor house and a contemporary new wing. It is also a popular wedding venue, benefiting from views of the Vale of York and the River Ure running through the grounds.

Aldwark Manor is set in 120 acres of countryside. Aprirose acquired the QHotel portfolio in September 2017 for £525m.

An advisor on the acquisition added: “Depho Estates has ambitious plans for Aldwark Manor, and a highly capable team that will make them happen.

“This was a great deal to work on, and we are now focused on further supporting the company as it continues to expand its operations throughout the region.”