4 high-end hotels and resorts In England for golf lovers

When it comes to vacations, you as a golf lover always endeavor to discover the most astonishing places.

On one hand, we all enjoy in luxury and extravagance, while on the other hand, we desire for tranquility, peace of mind and nature. Combining them and finding the right balance can be a challenge, but it is possible. There many golf break destinations in the world, but we think England has the best ones to offer.

Being away from the massive crowds, next to sunny beaches or on a cliff can be very beneficial to a golf lover like you, regardless if you are going alone, with family or friends. You will still have the opportunity to enjoy playing and watching your favourite sport. Apart from that, after spending some time playing, you can always go to the spa and relax with an exotic massage, get some drink in the bar or even chill in an outdoor hot tub.

Here is an exquisite selection of the greatest hotels and resorts for golf lovers.

Saunton Sands Hotel

Placed on a top-location with a majestic view, this hotel is the best spot for watching sunsets and waves. The place is a magical escape for golf enthusiasts, beach lovers and surfers. The golf course is rated in the World’s Best 100 Courses. There are two 18-hole courses which are a real challenge even for the most experienced golfers. From business meetings, conferences, weddings, special occasions to aroma saunas, ice fountains and windows with perfect views, Saunton Sands Hotel is a unique experience for everyone.

The Carlyon Bay Hotel

This Award-winning hotel, built in 1925 is the best in Cornwall. The hotel was a luxury escape to many movie stars, celebrities and royalties. There are private palm gardens and breathtaking sea views. The 18-hole golf course with its first-class facilities is excellent for boosting your energy, good for both beginners and a perfect warm-up for advanced players. It is one of the most stunning places to have fun playing some rounds with your friends.

Moreover, there are two golf shops where you can purchase high-quality equipment. You can always enjoy the spa – treatments, hydrotherapy, saunas and fitness suites. The rooms are ornamented with pleasant light colours which will give you instant comfort.

Budock Vean Hotel

Settled between subtropical gardens, on a bend of the marvellous Helford River, this hotel indeed is an unrevealed gem. The elegantly presented place exists since the 18th century, and its values of splendid service are still present. There is a plethora of entertaining activities that this stunning hotel can offer. Designed by the Scottish professional golfer, James Braid, the nine-hole golf course is inclusive for all of the guests in the hotel. Despite the relaxing spa and the swimming pool, you can always go for a horse riding, one-and-a-half-hour boat cruises and kayaking among the calming waters. If you are a car lover, you can still drive one of the legendary Morgan sports cars.

Luton Hoo Hotel Golf & Spa

Existing since the 18th century, this is one of the most magnificent hotels in England. With 7,107-yard Championship golf course, Lutton Hoo is a true attraction for golf admirers. It has always been a part of the hotel’s history, since the very beginning and it does offer many opportunities from beginners to pro golfers. The combination of serenity and approachability is what makes it one of a kind. You can explore the nature, the lakes, rivers and meadows.

There are plenty of luxury indoor or outdoor spa & beauty services, from a quick massage to a complete experience which will give you a total serenity to your body and mind. Lutton Hoo is a great place for everyone.